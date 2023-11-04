Forest Hills rolls into second round of playoffs with 28-7 win over Anson Senior
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARSHVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - After squeaking out a two-point win in the regular season finale, Forest Hills made things a little more comfortable against Anson Senior in a first-round playoff rematch.
The Yellowjackets were in full control, cruising to a 28-7 win Friday night.
With the win, Forest Hills will travel to face Randleman in the second round next week.
