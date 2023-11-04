PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Dorchester District Two schools honor K-9 Chester with yearbook feature

Dorchester District Two schools honored one special member of the Summerville Police Department.
Dorchester District Two schools honored one special member of the Summerville Police Department.(Dorchester District 2)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two schools honored one special member of the Summerville Police Department.

Chester, the gun-detection K-9, was made an official member of the district after two schools, Summerville High School and Joseph R. Pye Elementary School, chose to feature him in their school yearbooks.

Chester was originally donated to the district in August by the Dorchester Two Educational Foundation after he achieved a perfect score during his training.

Now, the schools have fully embraced the K-9, and he got to participate in picture day.

Joseph R. Pye Elementary School officials said in a Facebook post that Chester “was such a good boy getting his yearbook picture taken!” They said they love when Chester visits, and that he and his handler, Summerville Police PFC Jason Gamba, are welcome any time.

