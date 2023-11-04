Charlotte Catholic reaches second round of playoffs with 42-24 win over Myers Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite being separated by just seven miles, this was the first matchup between Myers Park and Charlotte Catholic since 2008.

The Cougars offense was too much for the home team in this first-round matchup, building a 35-9 lead in the third quarter thanks to a balanced attack on offense and a crucial pick-six in the second quarter.

With the win, Catholic hits the road to play at 8-seed T.C. Roberson in the second round next Friday.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.