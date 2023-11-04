Chambers opens playoff run with 45-20 win over Northwest Guilford

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After Chambers saw a four-game win streak snapped by rival Hough in the regular season finale, the Cougars didn’t let the bad taste linger in their mouths.

Chambers cruised past Northwest Guilford 45-20 in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs Friday night.

With the win, Chambers will travel to face top-seeded Weddington next Friday.

