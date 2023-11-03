PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash along US-74 in west Charlotte completely closes roadway

The wreck happened around 4:16 p.m. on the roadway near Old Dowd Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - US-74 in west Charlotte was closed in both directions due to a crash Friday afternoon.

NCDOT officials predict high traffic impact and the road to be closed until about 5:15 p.m.

