Crash along US-74 in west Charlotte completely closes roadway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - US-74 in west Charlotte was closed in both directions due to a crash Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 4:16 p.m. on the roadway near Old Dowd Road.

NCDOT officials predict high traffic impact and the road to be closed until about 5:15 p.m.

