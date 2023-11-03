PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
We’re in a drought: Here’s what you need to know

Catawba-Wateree River Basin is in Stage 1 drought.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry weather conditions have officially put the Catawba-Wateree River Basin in a Stage 1.

“It’s been six years since we’ve had at least a prolonged, widespread, moderate to severe drought,” Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin said. “In July and August, we went gangbusters with rain in Charlotte. Charlotte received about a foot of rain in those two months, mostly big thunderstorms. Since late August through now, that’s about a 10-week period, we’ve had less than two inches of rain.”

People living across the WBTV viewing area are encouraged to limit watering to Tuesdays and Saturdays.

A spokesperson for the city of Hickory shared the following guidelines:

Stage 1 LIP is the first stage of voluntary water use conservation. The goal of this stage is to reduce water use by 3-5%. Measures to achieve this goal could include:

  • Water outdoors with the intention of applying no more than one inch per week to grasses and shrubs.
  • Turn water off while brushing teeth or washing face.
  • Repair leaking faucets and/or toilets.

Meanwhile, Duke Energy is monitoring lake levels, and closing boat ramps as needed.

It’s also making adjustments to its 13 hydroelectric facilities.

“Part of that will include a minimum flow release, it includes recreational hours to pass flow, and it also has a minimum level of water that each of the lakes and basins should remain above,” Ellen Morton, with Duke Energy, told WBTV.

The North Carolina Forest Service also calling on you to be careful with outdoor fires.

It may not remain a concern for much longer.

“The Carolinas are forecasted to have above normal rainfall, now when will that start?” Conklin said. “December, January, or February? It’s a forecast. It’s not written in stone.”

Duke Energy will continue to monitor lake levels and share updates on boat ramp closures.

