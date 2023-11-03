WATCH: Video shows violent tow truck crash on northeast Charlotte interstate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A tow truck was involved in a violent crash on I-85 in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday, and dashcam video captured it unfold.

The flatbed tow truck, which was stopped on the left shoulder next to a concrete median, had a pickup truck on the back when a SUV slammed into it, launching it forward. The SUV then skidded across the interstate.

Both vehicles eventually came to a stop against a guardrail on the right shoulder, several lanes away from where they first hit.

Audio from one of the cameras recorded the harrowing sound of the collision.

A SUV hit the rear of a flatbed truck on I-85 South on Wednesday. (Gatton's Towing)

All southbound lanes were closed near University City Boulevard due to the crash, but reopened about an hour later.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Related: One seriously hurt in wreck; I-85 S in northeast Charlotte shuts down

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.