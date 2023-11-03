PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

WATCH: Video shows violent tow truck crash on northeast Charlotte interstate

A flatbed tow truck was stopped on I-85 when a SUV slammed into the back of it on Wednesday.
A SUV slammed into the back of a stopped tow truck on I-85 South in Charlotte on Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A tow truck was involved in a violent crash on I-85 in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday, and dashcam video captured it unfold.

The flatbed tow truck, which was stopped on the left shoulder next to a concrete median, had a pickup truck on the back when a SUV slammed into it, launching it forward. The SUV then skidded across the interstate.

Both vehicles eventually came to a stop against a guardrail on the right shoulder, several lanes away from where they first hit.

Audio from one of the cameras recorded the harrowing sound of the collision.

A SUV hit the rear of a flatbed truck on I-85 South on Wednesday.
A SUV hit the rear of a flatbed truck on I-85 South on Wednesday.(Gatton's Towing)

All southbound lanes were closed near University City Boulevard due to the crash, but reopened about an hour later.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Related: One seriously hurt in wreck; I-85 S in northeast Charlotte shuts down

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened late Thursday morning on I-40 westbound at Exit 118.
Husband, wife killed after crash on I-40 West in Burke County, troopers say
Cedar Fair, the parent company of Carowinds, is merging with Six Flags to create an amusement...
Carowinds parent company, Six Flags merging, will headquarter in Charlotte
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Ethan Ghent is the suspect deputies say they are trying to locate.
Deputies searching for armed teen who ran from traffic stop
Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand

Latest News

A SUV slammed into the back of a stopped tow truck on I-85 South in Charlotte on Wednesday.
WATCH: Video shows violent tow truck crash on northeast Charlotte interstate
The collision happened Thursday morning.
CMS: Mint Hill officer struck while directing traffic at school
The crash happened late Thursday morning on I-40 westbound at Exit 118.
Husband, wife killed after crash on I-40 West in Burke County, troopers say
Troopers: Students injured, driver cited after school bus crash in Burke Co.