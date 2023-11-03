PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Warmer temperatures return for the weekend as forecast remains dry

Highs this weekend will top out in the 70s.
After a cold start Friday, temperatures will warm up during the afternoon and into the weekend.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a few days of chilly weather, things will begin to warm up heading into the weekend.

Like the couple days prior, Friday starts with some near-freezing temperatures in the Charlotte area. Fortunately, things will warm up during the afternoon, with highs reaching the 60s.

This weekend, temperatures will top out in the 70s. Sunshine will continue into next week, with no chance for rain over the next several days.

Warmer temperatures will stick around for the better part of next week, with potentially record-breaking highs on Wednesday. After that, another cold front is forecast to move in, bringing slightly cooler temperatures.

