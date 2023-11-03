Traffic, explosive growth: The fuel behind Huntersville’s red-hot mayor’s race

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Amid two decades of explosive growth and issues surrounding traffic and development at the top of voters’ minds, the town of Huntersville is in the midst of one of its hottest election cycles to date.

Three candidates are vying to replace Huntersville mayor Melinda Bales, who is not seeking re-election to focus on her run for North Carolina House of Representatives. Christy Clark, a former state representative, and two current town commissioners – Dan Boone and Derek Partee – are campaigning for Bales’ job.

With three experienced candidates who have deep roots in the region competing for mayor, the race has turned competitive with a Republican group getting involved in inserting national topics into the hyper-local election.

But the mayor’s race is far from the only concern; the North Carolina Board of Elections also lists seventeen candidates running for six spots on the Board of Commissioners.

Development, traffic at top of mind amid massive growth

Stephen and Mary Grantham trace their Huntersville roots back to the 1990s, when the town experienced its first population boom.

“Our kids are grown,” Mary explained. “We have three grandkids in (Charlotte-Mecklenburg) schools.”

The town’s growth is behind one of the Granthams’ top voting concerns: transportation and, specifically, bringing the light rail through Huntersville. (Long-stalled plans for the Red Line recently got a major boost, with Norfolk Southern finally indicating a willingness to negotiate with the city of Charlotte on using its rail tracks.)

The town website says population grew by 728% between 1990 and 2000; since then, Charlotte’s northern suburb hasn’t hit the brakes. The once-small-town now clocks in as a major Charlotte suburb with more than 60,000 people, a growth of more than 75% since the 2010 census.

“It’d be very beneficial to have the light rail come to Huntersville due to the fact that the traffic is so congested right now,” Stephen said.

Other voters streaming to the North Mecklenburg Library polling place for early voting on Wednesday fit a similar demographic: many had spent a decade or more in Huntersville and had strong ideas of what they wanted to see in their town’s future.

For Rob Jackson, who’s made Huntersville his home for twenty years, that idea is roundabouts.

“Make more roundabouts,” he urged of his upcoming town leaders. “Don’t put too much traffic in residential areas where people have to live and shop.”

Dozens of road projects at stake

Huntersville’s 2040 Community Plan lists more than two dozen funded road projects coming to the town through 2040 – some projects handled locally, others led by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Several of those DOT projects, including the $302 million widening of Highway 73 between N.C. 16 and Northcross Drive, are delayed.

Part of that section of Highway 73 is where the DOT anticipates a 60% increase of traffic by 2040.

Boone sits on the Charlotte Regional Transportation Organization (CRTPO), a position he argues puts him in the best possible position to address this core voter concern.

“Traffic is an issue, not only in Huntersville but in most towns, but there’s a billion dollars’ worth of projects for traffic in Huntersville right now,” Boone pointed out.

He favors using the town’s fund balance to move road projects higher up in priority over other municipality road projects – meaning more town tax dollars instead of state funds going into the road project.

Clark, however, argues that using what amounts to the town’s savings to fund infrastructure is a misuse of money that should be used to fund emergencies, such as the unexpected expenses that municipalities experienced during the pandemic.

Instead, moving projects up in priority should come from a $50 million transportation referendum on the ballot this fall.

“That will help us get projects shovel-ready, get them started, so we can get them in quicker,” Clark explained.

Boone supports the transportation referendum as well, but believes the town’s fund should still be used on road projects.

“If a town’s not growing, it’s dying,” he said.

Clark believes that some of Huntersville’s congestion has come from town leadership not following the 2040 plan.

“This past few boards and mayors have not held as tightly to that as they should have, and so we have all this extra growth, and growth on top of growth in places where it’s causing a lot of congestion,” Clark said.

The third mayoral candidate, Derek Partee, responded to a request for an interview for this story by saying the election was “in the Lord’s hands.”

Whoever wins the race for one of Huntersville’s most influential jobs, voter Rob Jackson has a few wise words of advice for them:

“Do what you say you’re gonna do.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.