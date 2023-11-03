‘This is just the start’: Hough High School hosts author to speak on dangers of opioid overdose

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Eight years after a horrific tragedy, Becky Savage is turning her pain into hope for other parents.

Thursday night, she brought that message of hope to Hough High School.

“It just is a realization to know that this is a problem that’s in every single community,” Savage said.

Eight years ago, Savage lost her two oldest sons, Nick and Jack, on the same night to an opioid overdose at a high school graduation party.

“We didn’t know that kids were misusing prescription drugs, first of all, and that there was this thing called fentanyl,” Savage said. “That was a conversation that was never had.”

Now she’s making sure schools and communities all across the country are having this conversation as fentanyl overdoses have skyrocketed in recent years.

It’s an issue that hits especially close to home at Hough, where two students have died from fentanyl overdoses within the last year.

Principal David Farley and his fellow administrators have been proactive all school year long about providing students with resources and education to prevent another tragedy.

“This is just the start,” Farley said. “We’re going to be relentless in ensuring that our students are educated in knowing the dangers of substance abuse and making sure that our families are educated as well.”

