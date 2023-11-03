State to give $45 million to improve busy interchange near Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is going to spend $45 million to improve an interstate ramp near the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, making it safer and easier for drivers to merge.

The ramp, which goes from I-485 in Mecklenburg County to I-85 South toward Gaston County, currently condenses down to a single lane. Being two heavily trafficked interstates, that can cause issues.

State leaders announced the I-85/I-485 interchange will be getting some improvements. (WBTV)

NC Speaker Tim Moore said the money will be allotted to fix those issues.

The project was originally supposed to start in 2033, but with the new funding, construction will start in the fall of 2025.

