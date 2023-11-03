PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

State to give $45 million to improve busy interchange near Charlotte airport

The ramp from I-485 to I-85 South toward Gaston County will undergo improvements.
The ramp from I-485 to I-85 South toward Gaston County will undergo improvements.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is going to spend $45 million to improve an interstate ramp near the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, making it safer and easier for drivers to merge.

The ramp, which goes from I-485 in Mecklenburg County to I-85 South toward Gaston County, currently condenses down to a single lane. Being two heavily trafficked interstates, that can cause issues.

State leaders announced the I-85/I-485 interchange will be getting some improvements.
State leaders announced the I-85/I-485 interchange will be getting some improvements.(WBTV)

NC Speaker Tim Moore said the money will be allotted to fix those issues.

The project was originally supposed to start in 2033, but with the new funding, construction will start in the fall of 2025.

Related: ‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened late Thursday morning on I-40 westbound at Exit 118.
Husband, wife killed after crash on I-40 West in Burke County, troopers say
Cedar Fair, the parent company of Carowinds, is merging with Six Flags to create an amusement...
Carowinds parent company, Six Flags merging, will headquarter in Charlotte
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Ethan Ghent is the suspect deputies say they are trying to locate.
Deputies searching for armed teen who ran from traffic stop
Corey Seager now has twice been named World Series MVP.
Northwest Cabarrus grad Corey Seager named World Series MVP

Latest News

Dashcam video captured a scary tow truck crash on I-85 in Charlotte.
WATCH: Video shows violent tow truck crash on northeast Charlotte interstate
A SUV slammed into the back of a stopped tow truck on I-85 South in Charlotte on Wednesday.
WATCH: Video shows violent tow truck crash on northeast Charlotte interstate
The ramp from I-485 to I-85 South toward Gaston County will undergo improvements.
State to give $45 million to improve busy interchange near Charlotte airport
The collision happened Thursday morning.
CMS: Mint Hill officer struck while directing traffic at school