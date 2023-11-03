PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sheriff: Chester County deputy fired for breach of trust

Joshua Cauthen, 32, was terminated from his position with the department.
Chester County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle
Chester County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle(Courtesy: Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREAT FALLS, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chester County deputy was fired for breach of trust on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Joshua Cauthen, 32, was terminated from his position with the department in correlation with his arrest on Friday by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Agents charged Cauthen with breach of trust with criminal Intent of less than $2,000.

Deputies advised Cauthen worked for the sheriff’s office deputy since February 2021 in both the enforcement and special services division.

Crash involving logging truck shuts down Highway 321 in Caldwell Co.

Though he served as a sheriff’s deputy in the time frame of the accusations, officials say the acts were committed through his role with the Great Falls Rescue Squad.

