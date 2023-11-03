PNC Music Pavilion banning personal lawn chairs
A popular Charlotte music venue is banning personal lawn chairs.
According to PNC Music Pavilion’s Facebook page, it will not allow the chairs to ‘improve venue entry and for security purposes.’
The venue did advise there would be chairs available to reserve for pick up on the day of a show.
