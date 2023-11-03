PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

PNC Music Pavilion banning personal lawn chairs

A popular Charlotte music venue is banning personal lawn chairs.
A popular Charlotte music venue is banning personal lawn chairs.
A popular Charlotte music venue is banning personal lawn chairs.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular Charlotte music venue is banning personal lawn chairs.

According to PNC Music Pavilion’s Facebook page, it will not allow the chairs to ‘improve venue entry and for security purposes.’

The venue did advise there would be chairs available to reserve for pick up on the day of a show.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened late Thursday morning on I-40 westbound at Exit 118.
Husband, wife killed after crash on I-40 West in Burke County, troopers say
Cedar Fair, the parent company of Carowinds, is merging with Six Flags to create an amusement...
Carowinds parent company, Six Flags merging, will headquarter in Charlotte
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Ethan Ghent is the suspect deputies say they are trying to locate.
Deputies searching for armed teen who ran from traffic stop
Corey Seager now has twice been named World Series MVP.
Northwest Cabarrus grad Corey Seager named World Series MVP

Latest News

Chester County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle
Sheriff: Chester County deputy fired for breach of trust
Town of Huntersville
Traffic, explosive growth: The fuel behind Huntersville’s red-hot mayor’s race
Featuring Horatious Harris & James Dixon with Nia Harden
Looking Ahead to Workforce Motivational Event
A logging truck tipped over on Highway 321 on Friday, closing the road in Caldwell County.
Crash involving logging truck shuts down Highway 321 in Caldwell Co.