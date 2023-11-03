PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
OTF Food Truck helps with National Sandwich Day

QC Life toured a local food truck that serves some of the city’s best sandwiches.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life celebrated National Sandwich Day with a popular local food truck!

On The Fly (OTF) Food Truck is a rolling kitchen serving Charlotte and surrounding areas. The mobile eatery serves breweries, neighborhoods, business parks and festivals across the Charlotte area.

They serve handcrafted sandwiches and shareables with unique flavor combinations.

On The Fly has been running the truck for almost a year, after having a full-service catering company for 10 years.

Hans Kanal, owner/operator of On the Fly Food Truck brought their vehicle to QC Life to show off some of their popular sandwiches.

