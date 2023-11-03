Organizations push to increase Latino/Hispanic voter turnout in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Early voting for Tuesday’s election ends Saturday.

Hispanic and Latino organizations in Mecklenburg County are pushing efforts to increase voting within their community.

According to data from UNC Chapel Hill, the Hispanic population in the county is about 170,000 people, accounting for 15% of the population.

Some groups say there’s a lack of representation within local government so they’re pushing the Latino-Hispanic community to get out and vote.

“Latino community, you’re vote count, and we need representation, and we need you to vote,” said Wendy Pascual, a coordinator for the Latino Civic Engagement Committee.

The Latino Civic Engagement Committee and other community groups are pushing hard to drive voter turnout within the Latino/Hispanic communities, the third largest racial group of people in Mecklenburg County.

“So there’s a little over 43,000 people that identifies as Hispanic Latino in Mecklenburg County, of that, they make up about 6% of the voting group in our county,” said Juan Cuartas, an Election Specialist for Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.

As of Friday morning, 460 people, or 1% of that group voted early, joining the trend across the board among all voters.

Cuartas added, “across the board, turnout is low, I don’t there’s interest in what is going on right now which unfortunately, super upsetting, you know, local elections are extremely important.”

Pascual said, “this is an opportunity to encourage more people to go and vote, participate, we need really to go in mass, and show that power that we have.”

Organizers believe some barriers include a lack of trust in government and people not knowing the candidates.

“Those are the things that the candidate has to have in mind, how they can do their campaign to approach the community and connect the community,” said Pascual.

If there are language barrier concerns to vote, the Board of Elections provides Spanish translators for people on election day.

“We want to make sure everyone feels comfortable about voting, we want to make sure everyone understands what it is they’re signing, documents that they’re reading, we just want to make sure everyone’s experience is as pleasant as it can be,” said Cuartas.

If you know someone who needs a translator to vote, contact the board of elections for assistance on Election Day.

The Latino Civic Engagement Committee tells WBTV it will help and take people to the polls to vote next week. The organization is holding an event Saturday at the University City early voting location.

