Officials looking for missing 68-year-old last seen in north Charlotte

Police said Denyse Hicks Ray was last seen Thursday morning near Northlake Mall.
Denyse Hicks Ray was last seen Thursday morning at a bus stop near Northlake Mall.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 68-year-old woman last seen on Thursday morning.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 68-year-old Denyse Hicks Ray was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a bus stop in the 6800 block of Northlake Mall Drive, near Perimeter Parkway.

Ray was wearing joggers, a cream-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue tennis shoes and a blue head wrap.

Police said she is suffering from cognitive impairment and a Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Ray’s location should call 911 immediately.

