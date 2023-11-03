Medic: Person killed after being struck by train in northeast Charlotte
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after being hit by a train in northeast Charlotte, according to Medic.
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Cobblestone Glen Drive and Old Concord Road.
Paramedics say the patient was pronounced deceased on the scene.
No further information was released.
