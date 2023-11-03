PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Medic: Person killed after being struck by train in northeast Charlotte

Paramedics say the patient was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Paramedics say the patient was pronounced deceased on the scene.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after being hit by a train in northeast Charlotte, according to Medic.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Cobblestone Glen Drive and Old Concord Road.

Paramedics say the patient was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened late Thursday morning on I-40 westbound at Exit 118.
Husband, wife killed after crash on I-40 West in Burke County, troopers say
Cedar Fair, the parent company of Carowinds, is merging with Six Flags to create an amusement...
Carowinds parent company, Six Flags merging, will headquarter in Charlotte
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Ethan Ghent is the suspect deputies say they are trying to locate.
Deputies searching for armed teen who ran from traffic stop
Corey Seager now has twice been named World Series MVP.
Northwest Cabarrus grad Corey Seager named World Series MVP

Latest News

The wreck happened around 4:16 p.m. on the roadway near Old Dowd Road.
Crash along US-74 in west Charlotte completely closes roadway
Paramedics say the patient was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Medic: Person killed after being struck by train in northeast Charlotte
Chatting all things Dollywood!
Exclusive: WBTV's Kristen Miranda 1-on-1 conversation with Dolly Parton
A popular Charlotte music venue is banning personal lawn chairs.
PNC Music Pavilion banning personal lawn chairs