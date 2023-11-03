PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
District: Students and staff ‘safe’ after possible threat at Lincoln County school

A possible threat of violence was reported at East Lincoln High School on Friday morning.
District officials and law enforcement investigated a possible threat of violence at East...
District officials and law enforcement investigated a possible threat of violence at East Lincoln High School on Friday.(Credit: Pixabay via MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A possible threat of violence at a Lincoln County school was investigated by law enforcement and district officials on Friday morning.

Officials said the threat happened at East Lincoln High School and a potential source of the rumor was identified.

“There were rumors among students referencing a possible threat of violence on campus today,” a district spokesperson said. “The rumors have been investigated and we are continuing to work with law enforcement.”

Officials said East Lincoln is operating as normal and all students and staff are safe.

The sheriff’s office released the following statement regarding the situation:

All threats are taken seriously, and the threats today are under investigation. Extra deputies are working the area of the school as a precaution. Officers are working with school officials concerning the threats of violence.”

Watch continuous news coverage here:

