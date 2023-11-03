Crash involving logging truck shuts down Highway 321 in Caldwell Co.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a logging truck has shut down Highway 321 in Caldwell County on Friday.

County officials said the highway is closed at Kirby Mountain Road, between Lenoir and Blowing Rock, due to the wreck.

Pictures from the scene showed the logging truck tipped over on its side with logs on spilled out.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident or how long the highway could be closed.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

