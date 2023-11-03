Convicted sex offender found with Union Co. teen due in Missouri court

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (WBTV) - A convicted sex offender found with a missing Union County girl several states away is expected in court on Friday.

Christopher Porter will be in front of a St. Louis County judge in Missouri for a hearing to potentially reduce his bond.

The 16-year-old girl disappeared from her home in Indian Trail on Oct. 13 and was found about two weeks later, hundreds of miles away in Kirkwood, Mo. with Porter.

After she was found, officers said Porter drove from Oklahoma to her home to pick her up.

He is facing several sex charges relating to the case.

Porter is due to appear during the 10 a.m. session, which is 11 a.m. eastern time. Check back for updates.

