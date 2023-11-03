PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Biden administration awards $653 million in grants for 41 projects to upgrade ports

President Joe Biden walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House,...
President Joe Biden walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Washington. Biden is returning from Minnesota. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Transportation Department on Friday awarded $653 million in grants to upgrade and improve 41 water-based ports across the United States.

The grants are part of the $1 trillion in infrastructure investments included in a bipartisan law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. Biden administration officials said the projects being supported will allow ports to meet greater shipping demands as well as lowering costs for consumers and improving worker safety.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on a call with reporters that supply chain challenges starting in 2021 drove up prices as the United States recovered from the pandemic. He said the goal of the projects is to improve the infrastructure for ports so that they can withstand the kinds of shocks seen during the pandemic.

“Our goal is to strengthen those supply chains in a durable fashion,” Buttigieg said. “Today’s announcement is another big step in that direction.”

The grants included $43.4 million to replace a dock in Cold Bay, Alaska. The Port of Long Beach in California will receive $52.6 million for various upgrades, including a rail expansion to help move cargo. The Port of Newark in New Jersey will get $32 million to reconstruct a berth.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened late Thursday morning on I-40 westbound at Exit 118.
Husband, wife killed after crash on I-40 West in Burke County, troopers say
Cedar Fair, the parent company of Carowinds, is merging with Six Flags to create an amusement...
Carowinds parent company, Six Flags merging, will headquarter in Charlotte
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Ethan Ghent is the suspect deputies say they are trying to locate.
Deputies searching for armed teen who ran from traffic stop
Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli...
Blinken presses for pause in Gaza fighting on visit to Israel amid fears war could widen
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US jobs report for October could show solid hiring as Fed watches for signs of inflation pressures
Edgefield County Sheriff's Office provides free Narcan training session
Districts weighing question of placing Narcan in schools to prevent potential overdose deaths
President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in...
Biden is bound for Maine to mourn with a community reeling from a shooting that left 18 people dead