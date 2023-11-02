West Caldwell High School Chorus raises funds for international showcase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Forty students from West Caldwell High School’s chorus prepare and raise funds for an international choral showcase on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Canada.

“We start day one of the school year working toward the sound that we know they’re capable of, and that we know judges are going to be looking for,” West Caldwell High School Choral Director Bethany Wolfe explained.

For nine years, Wolfe has been teaching chorus at West Caldwell High but this was the first time both of her choirs earned a “gold rating” at the WorldStrides Heritage Festival in Atlanta in the spring of 2023.

“They’re looking for return quality for blend and balance and pitch and word articulation, consonants, vowels, stage presence. There’s a ton that goes into it,” she explained.

That “gold” designation earned them a spot at the international showcase in Toronto, Canada in April 2024 - the first time it was set at an international venue.

“The venue that they’re singing in is Roy Thompson Hall, which is equally prestigious and big and amazing to sing in as like a Carnegie Hall type of situation,” Wolfe explained. “They will never – they have never nor probably will most of them ever have the chance to sing somewhere like that in the rest of their life. It’s it’s just unheard of for kids.”

She said the opportunity might be the only time many of her students have the chance to travel out of the country.

“It was kind of a small town, this is a fairly small high school. I know people who haven’t even gone to the beach let alone gotten out of the state or the country, so for a lot of us this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Cadence Greer, a senior in the chorus, said.

Wolfe said it is important to her to give as many of her students the opportunity to go on the trip as she can.

“You want to do more for your students than the year-to-year and you want to expose them to travel and cultural experiences that they may not otherwise have,” she said. “The core cost of the trip, what it’s truly going to cost, is going to be $1,400 per kid for five days in Toronto. And we want to at least half that because even at $700.”

West Caldwell High School Choral Director Bethany Wolfe (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

Wolf said for many families in Caldwell County, that cost can be prohibitive but that her students have been putting in the work to raise their funds.

“Kids are getting extra jobs, kids’ families are like this is their Christmas and birthday forever. I mean, this is a huge deal for families in this community,” Wolfe explained. “[At] our school, at the very minimum, 65% [of students receive] free and reduced lunch. There is a higher level of poverty than the average for North Carolina. And our school in particular has a 60% rate of chronic absenteeism.”

Those facts motivate Wolfe to provide experiences like the trip to Toronto.

“I think that supporting lots of small groups of youth is really important,” Wolfe said. “So whether that’s something more local to where people are, or whether it’s supporting us, this is going to be life-changing in many ways for these students. But, this is happening all over the place. And the only way to change the direction of where society goes or where youth go is by investing in youth.”

“I feel like it’d be a great experience just to be able to get away from home, see something completely new,” junior Caleb Kirby said.

Wolfe says she sees the trip to Canada as being about much more than music.

“I want them to be able to look back and say, ‘Man, I did that really huge thing in high school. Like, that was really hard. We’ve worked really hard to raise that money,’ or ‘That was really tough for all of these other reasons. Like, I can do this as an adult,’” Wolfe said. “I want it to be a character-building experience for them, too.”

To support the students’ trip, anyone can contribute to their GoFundMe fundraiser.

West Caldwell High School Chorus Prepares for WordStrides Showcase in Toronto, Canada. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

