WBTV Investigates: What happened to Rena Beamer?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina woman contacted WBTV along her journey for justice and a search for answers surrounding the death of her mother, 79-year-old Rena Beamer.

Rena Beamer was last seen alive in South Carolina in 2017.

In the years that followed, a missing person investigation turned into a series of shocking crimes.

It was not until 2022, that her remains were found.

Investigators say Rena’s daughter Beth Beamer dumped her body and stole her social security benefits for several years.

No one was ever charged with her death.

Her other daughter, Lisa Cook, is still searching for the answers to her questions surrounding the last few months of her mother’s life.

“She was a person who deserved more at the end of her life, then she got,” Cook told WBTV.

Lisa took WBTV to the site where the remains of her mother Rena were eventually found, down an embankment on the side of a winding mountain road.

For years Lisa collected case files, taking meticulous notes, searching for answers surrounding what led to her mother’s death.

Lisa says Rena went to live with her sister Beth Beamer in 2017.

She says they would move from place to place, at times living with Beth’s daughters Tabitha Shook and Madilyn Ballard.

“It’s very hard for me because I feel like I failed my mom in a lot of ways,” Lisa said.

She says Beth came up with excuses for why she could not see her mother, until she stopped taking her calls altogether.

“Beth designed it so that people wouldn’t miss my mom, like anybody that got close to the truth, Beth would cut off communication with and would disappear,” she said.

In 2020 Lisa decided to contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

She called Detective Joe Parrish, because she knew her mother lived in his Mauldin, South Carolina home at some point in 2017.

She lived there along with Beth and her daughters.

Parrish’s son shares a child with Madilyn Ballard.

“Detective Parrish had said that he was trying to wade through the BS, but if it turned into a missing persons investigation, then he would have to step out because it’s a conflict of interest,” he said.

But that’s not what happened, and by June of 2021, Parrish would be fired from the sheriff’s office.

To learn what really happened, WBTV went to Greenville to sit down with the sheriff and the investigator on this case.

5:24 “Joe had or should have known when she went missing, which is really what they told Joe, was that they took her to her friend’s house, but there was no follow up to that,” Investigator Neil Mitchell, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, said.

WBTV obtained a copy of the internal affairs investigative file, which says Parrish failed to assist in the missing person case that he had firsthand knowledge of.

“They’re in his home and they’re living there, and he allowed that,” Investigator Mitchell said. “He had to see what was going on as far as the neglect. She was in a pretty, pretty terrible state for sure.”

The missing person investigation would lead to a much bigger investigation.

“Once it was assigned to our office, we basically started from square one,” Investigator Mitchell said. “We’re running down these stories that she’s telling us she’s in a friend’s house in North Carolina. Well, guess what? That friend was deceased months prior to her disappearance in August.”

He says interviews with Beth, consisted of lie after lie.

“She tried to tell us that she had just seen her mother in a parking lot of Walmart in North Carolina,” he said.

Once they began interviewing her nieces, he says there were even more lies.

At the same time, he says horrific abuse came to light.

Almost 300 pages of investigative notes obtained by WBTV paint a chilling picture of Rena’s life with Beth.

According to family members, Rena could not care for herself.

Documents state “she needed to wear a diaper and had to be fed and bathed by others.”

While living in a cabin in Nebo, North Carolina, Tabitha told investigators Beth “would tie a rope around a post and to the bedroom door to keep her from coming out.”

Another witness told investigators Beth said when Rena “pooped on herself that she washed her with Clorox bleach and scrubbed her with a scouring pad.”

Just days before Rena is believed to have died, documents reveal even more chilling details.

“Tabitha says that her mother stomps on her grandmother’s hand, causing a wound where you can actually see bones exposed,” Investigator Mitchell said. “And that because the state of mind that her grandmother was in, that she was actually rubbing feces in that wound.”

It was not until May of 2021, that Beth admitted her mother was dead.

She was arrested in Lincolnton, North Carolina for violating probation.

She had several previous convictions of using fraudulent checks.

“Once she was in custody that’s when, after a fairly lengthy interview, that she disclosed that she lied to us,” Investigator Mitchell said. “That her mom had died in the Parrish household, and that she disposed of her body somewhere in the mountains of Tryon, North Carolina.”

They determined Rena died in August of 2017, but in another twist, her Social Security checks kept going to Beth.

“I got a call from Social Security and they said they had gotten an anonymous tip and they wanted to talk to me,” Lisa said. “They had phone evidence of my sister calling in and pretending to be my mom.”

Investigators determined Beth spent almost $70,000 dollars in social security checks for about three years after her mother’s death.

Records show they were spent on things like fast food and Netflix, and leading up to her death, not a dime went to Rena’s medical care.

In June of 2021, Beth Beamer went before a judge in Greenville County.

Beth faced a slew of charges that she would later plead guilty to, including unauthorized removal of a dead body.

Madilyn Ballard would also plead guilty to filing a false police report.

Tabitha Shook would plead guilty to unauthorized removal of a body and obstruction.

At the time Beth was put behind bars in Greenville, investigators were still determined to find Rena Beamer’s body.

Lisa Cook wanted to give her mother a proper burial.

“Because the length of time that had passed was so significant, there was a real concern that we wouldn’t be able to give them that closure of some human remains,” Investigator Mitchell said.

That’s when investigators shared their evidence with the sheriff’s office in McDowell County, North Carolina, where some of the allegations of abuse happened in a cabin in Nebo.

“I negotiated an agreement with Tabitha’s lawyer where she’d give a full and truthful interview, as well as lead law enforcement to those remains, that we would give her some consideration when it came time for plea negotiations,” Michael McEnery, McDowell County Assistant District Attorney, said.

According to records of that interview, Tabitha says Beth found Rena dead one morning in August 2017 in the house owned by Detective Parrish in Mauldin, South Carolina.

Tabitha claims she said “you need to call 911, you need to call an ambulance.”

Instead, she says she watched as Beth wrapped her body in a bundle of tarp and pulled her down the stairs, while Madilyn “goes and flips the [security] camera on the mantle down.”

She says Beth put her body in their van and told Tabitha to ride with her.

They traveled across state lines, finally dumping her body over a guard rail on the side of Highway 176 near Saluda, North Carolina.

Investigator Neil Mitchell with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office remembers the moment Tabitha finally led them to this spot.

“Within probably seconds, one of the other investigators said ‘hey, I think I think I see a bone,’” he said. “So it was visible from the road after five years or almost six years.”

It’s also a day Lisa Cook will never forget.

“They called me and told me that mom was deceased and they had thrown her away like trash,” she said. “I would actually like to sit down with her and ask her why. But at the same time I don’t know that she would ever tell me the truth.”

It’s a question WBTV’s Caroline Hicks asked Beth Beamer in a letter she sent to the prison in Raleigh where she’s serving an 18-month sentence.

She responded to Hicks in a five page letter, answering all of her questions.

Hicks asked why she abused her mother, and Beth responded by writing “I had to accept charges because in doing that I thought it would be over.”

Assistant District Attorney Michael McEnery says it took a long time to get those confessions.

“By the time Tabitha made it here, I think that she was ready to put this behind us,” he said. “And Beth was in a position of where I think she just was ready to get over with as well too, so we were able to get felony pleas out of both of them.”

Hicks also asked how Rena Beamer died, and Beth wrote that she “passed away in her sleep” and “it had been a night like any other… nothing out of the ordinary.”

That is a claim that Investigator Mitchell does not buy.

He says he does not believe Rena Beamer died of natural causes.

“No, I don’t,” he said. “There’s some inconsistent statements there, but because so much time has elapsed and we were never able to, you know, discover what the cause of death was by the time that the remains were discovered, they had degraded obviously over five, almost six years.”

As for why she dumped her mother’s body, Beth did not deny that in the letter, but justified it by writing:

“First of all I did not just leave her on the side of the road somewhere. I took her to a place that she and I used to frequent. Sometimes we would stop at McDonald’s and take food to eat there and other times we just sat there, listening to the water. I panicked when I found that she had passed for reasons that a few know about and I will leave it at that. Was it the right thing to do? Of course not, but what’s done is done and unfortunately we cannot go back and change our pasts.”

While Beth sits in prison, Lisa Cook does not feel like justice has been fully served.

“Has everyone involved been held accountable? Absolutely not. Will they be? Maybe not in this plane, but in the next one they will be,” she said.

Investigators in Greenville also expressed frustration over the court proceedings.

Some of the more serious charges Beth faced, like abuse resulting in death and destruction of human remains, were dismissed by the solicitor, citing insufficient evidence.

WBTV contacted the solicitor’s office for comment and a spokesperson sent a response reading in part:

Unfortunately, our prosecutors do not comment on their analysis and disposition of specific cases.

Tabitha Shook is out of jail and Madilyn Ballard did not serve any time, as she was simply sentenced to probation in Greenville.

WBTV contacted both of them for comment on this story, but did not get a response.

WBTV also contacted Deputy Joe Parrish, who never faced any criminal charges. His wife said he did not have any comment.

Beth is serving an 18 month sentence for the federal conviction of stealing social security benefits, and concealing evidence of a death of unnatural causes in Polk County.

She is set to be released this December.

