Troopers: Students injured, driver cited after school bus crash in Burke Co.

There were 19 children on the bus at the time of the collision.
(WBTV graphic (custom credit))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILDEBRAN, N.C. (WBTV) – Three students were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Burke County on Thursday morning, troopers said.

The crash happened on Old NC 10 at South Center Street at 7:20 a.m., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A school bus from East Burke High School was heading west on Old NC 10 when the driver failed to yield the right-of-way and was struck by a 2020 Toyota Corolla heading north on South Center Street, troopers said.

There were 19 children on the bus at the time of the collision and three were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to the highway patrol.

The driver of the bus was cited for failure to yield the right of way, troopers said.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

