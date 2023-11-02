PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

This Burger King worker makes the best Whopper in the country

Burger King employee Heather Gear has been crowned the "Best Whopper maker in North America." (Source: WTVG)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (Gray News) - Burger King held its annual convention earlier this month in Miami.

Workers from Burger King franchises in the U.S. took part in the Whopper Challenge to see who could make the best Whopper sandwich.

Ohio Burger King employee Heather Gear was named the winner of the company’s national competition and took home the “Best Whopper maker in North America” title.

Gear earned a Golden Whopper Award along with $10,000.

“It kind of took me about a week to sink in that I won,” Gear said. “It feels surreal. Like it was something out of reach until you win it.”

She said she would be using the money to help pay for her upcoming wedding.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Bear spotted in Blue Ridge Parkway
Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears
Meth, heroin arrest in Cleveland County.
Deputies seize 48+ lbs. of meth, 4+ lbs. of heroin in Cleveland County
The band practiced Tuesday ahead of their trip on Wednesday.
Fort Mill HS Marching Band embarking on the ‘trip of a lifetime’
Paul Newman Bowers, 56, was charged.
New charges in Rowan County for a convicted felon

Latest News

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 5.
Turn your clocks back: Daylight saving time ends this weekend
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., listens as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
House rejects effort to expel Rep. George Santos of New York
Patrick Dai, a suspect arrested for making antisemitism threats against Cornell University...
Cornell University student accused of posting online threats about Jewish students appears in court
FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83