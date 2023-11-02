PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Photos: Pipe burst at Fort Mill school causes major damage

By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A pipe burst caused major damage to a Fort Mill school last weekend.

The incident happened at Fort Mill High School and forced the institution to find alternative locations for fall sports and some classes in the gym.

Officials say the bust was found by maintenance staff Saturday morning, and the water mangled the main and auxiliary gym floors.

“Our district staff worked quickly to remove the water and ensure school was able to continue this week,” a school spokesperson said in a statement.

Though clean-up to fix the water damage has begun, some sports, like wrestling, were set to begin this week. The district is looking into other options so students can still participate.

“We hope to complete this process as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson continued.

