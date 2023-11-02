PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Not enough money is being spent on climate, UN report says

FILE - The UN says the world is not spending enough money on climate.
FILE - The UN says the world is not spending enough money on climate.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We are not spending enough money to prepare vulnerable countries for natural disasters caused by climate change, according to a United Nations report published Thursday.

The U.N. Environment Programme’s Annual Adaption Gap Report says the impacts of climate change are accelerating while measures to adapt to climate change in the developing world are slowing. This is leaving billions of people increasingly vulnerable to extreme heat, worsening storms and sea level rise.

The estimated costs to fully prepare low-income nations for the worst effects of a rapidly heating planet are now at least 10 times greater than the amount of money currently flowing to these regions.

The report shows the world can still prevent the mounting economic toll from climate disasters.

The issue is expected to be a key sticking point in climate negotiations at the COP 28 talks in Dubai this December.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
The band practiced Tuesday ahead of their trip on Wednesday.
Fort Mill HS Marching Band embarking on the ‘trip of a lifetime’
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are currently working to identify...
Crime Stoppers: Woman says she was brutally beaten after Charlotte home break-in
Camron Robinson, 22, was identified as the person killed.
CMPD: 22-year-old shot, killed inside southeast Charlotte home
Justin Gray Morgan faces new charges.
Man charged for allegedly swinging baseball bat at strangers in Rowan Co.

Latest News

The fire was reported at Integrity Auto Repair.
Fire damages Salisbury car repair shop
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death
The crash happened shortly before 12 p.m. in Burke County.
Deadly crash closes part of I-40 West in Burke County
FILE - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall listens to a reporter's question following oral...
Alabama can execute inmate with nitrogen gas, state’s highest court says
FILE - Workers toil to clear rail cars that derailed and collapsed a bridge over Interstate 25...
Investigators focus on railway inspection practices after fatal Colorado train derailment