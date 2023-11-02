Northwest Cabarrus grad Corey Seager named World Series MVP

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Congrats to Kannapolis’ Corey Seager - World Series Champion and MVP!

This is his second World Series MVP Award making him only the 4th person to ever win two World Series MVP honors.

Northwest Cabarrus graduate Seager, 29, joins Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson as the only two-time World Series Most Valuable Players with his trio of two-run homers against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In this World Series, Seager batted .286 over five games against the Arizona Diamondbacks with three home runs and errorless defense at the shortstop spot.

One of those three home runs was Seager’s clutch game-tying blast in the ninth inning of Game 1.

Seager was also named MVP of the World Series in 2020 while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

