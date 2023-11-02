PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Nominations accepted for Governor’s Volunteer Service Award

Rowan County Board of Commissioners with 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award recipients:...
Rowan County Board of Commissioners with 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award recipients: Shannon Corriher, Patricia Jones Ricks (P.J.), Matthew Marsh and Ric Hodge (pictured left to right).(Rowan County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.

The awards program, created by the Office of the Governor in 1979, recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Through the years, the award has been bestowed on thousands of North Carolinians who have shown concern and compassion for their neighbors by volunteering in their local community.

Each county selects up to ten individuals or a group to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their communities. Of the submitted, one may be recommended for the Governor’s Medallion Volunteer Service Award, which is awarded to approximately the top 20 volunteers in the state. A local committee evaluates the nominations.

Audrey Eudy, Philanthropy Director for Rowan County United Way, serves as the Rowan County Coordinator for the NC Commission of Volunteerism and Community Service. “This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the friendly and caring culture that is Rowan County and to honor those who work diligently for others,” says Eudy.

“I am confident that we have quite a few stories to tell about the wonderful work done here in our community.” Nomination forms are available in Rowan County and can be found at bit.ly/governors-volunteer-awards or by contacting Audrey Eudy at 704-633-1802. Those interested may nominate online or download nomination forms.

If using the nomination form, please return the completed forms to Audrey Eudy at aeudy@rcunitedway.org.

Nominations must be submitted no later than Friday, February 2nd, 2024 by 5:00 pm. Recognition of winners is set for April, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
The band practiced Tuesday ahead of their trip on Wednesday.
Fort Mill HS Marching Band embarking on the ‘trip of a lifetime’
Camron Robinson, 22, was identified as the person killed.
CMPD: 22-year-old shot, killed inside southeast Charlotte home
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are currently working to identify...
Crime Stoppers: Woman says she was brutally beaten after Charlotte home break-in
Bear spotted in Blue Ridge Parkway
Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears

Latest News

The "Going Teal" initiative was started by the Alzheimer's Foundation of America to raise...
Charlotte buildings ‘Going Teal’ as part of Alzheimer’s awareness initiative
Diana Cojocari had her bond reduced last week, court records show.
Mecklenburg Co. judge reduces bond for mother of missing Madalina Cojocari
Rogelberg, an organizational psychologist, holds the title of Chancellor’s Professor at UNC...
Writer, television personality Steven Rogelberg to speak at Rowan Chamber event
EMS raised nearly $1,000 for the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation, specifically the Atrium Health...
Cabarrus EMS raises funds for breast cancer awareness