Nominations accepted for Governor’s Volunteer Service Award

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.

The awards program, created by the Office of the Governor in 1979, recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Through the years, the award has been bestowed on thousands of North Carolinians who have shown concern and compassion for their neighbors by volunteering in their local community.

Each county selects up to ten individuals or a group to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their communities. Of the submitted, one may be recommended for the Governor’s Medallion Volunteer Service Award, which is awarded to approximately the top 20 volunteers in the state. A local committee evaluates the nominations.

Audrey Eudy, Philanthropy Director for Rowan County United Way, serves as the Rowan County Coordinator for the NC Commission of Volunteerism and Community Service. “This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the friendly and caring culture that is Rowan County and to honor those who work diligently for others,” says Eudy.

“I am confident that we have quite a few stories to tell about the wonderful work done here in our community.” Nomination forms are available in Rowan County and can be found at bit.ly/governors-volunteer-awards or by contacting Audrey Eudy at 704-633-1802. Those interested may nominate online or download nomination forms.

If using the nomination form, please return the completed forms to Audrey Eudy at aeudy@rcunitedway.org.

Nominations must be submitted no later than Friday, February 2nd, 2024 by 5:00 pm. Recognition of winners is set for April, 2024.

