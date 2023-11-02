PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mecklenburg Co. judge reduces bond for mother of missing Madalina Cojocari

Diana Cojocari and her husband were arrested in December 2022 for failing to report her disappearance.
Diana Cojocari had her bond reduced last week, court records show.
Diana Cojocari had her bond reduced last week, court records show.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County judge has lowered the bond for Madalina Cojocari’s mother.

Diana Cojocari has been in jail since December 2022. She and her husband, Christopher Palmiter, are charged with failing to report the now 12-year old girl missing almost a year ago.

Online court records show that a judge lowered Diana’s bond from $250,000 to $100,000 on Oct. 24.

Madalina was last seen by the public as she was getting off a school bus in Cornelius just days before Thanksgiving last year. She was not reported missing until weeks later.

Palmiter, the girl’s stepfather, made bond and was released in August.

The couple was expected to appear in court next week, but it appears that court appearance has been postponed.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

