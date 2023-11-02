PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man arrested for alleged sexual extortion, Rock Hill police say

Rock Hill Police detectives began an investigation back on Oct. 16 after reports of harassment by the victim.
David Martin O'Dehn was arrested by Rock Hill authorities.
David Martin O'Dehn was arrested by Rock Hill authorities.(Source: Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police in Rock Hill arrested a man for allegedly threatening to distribute private images of a woman unless she paid him money.

An investigation began on Oct. 16, when the woman reported that David Martin O’Dehn, 27, was harassing her in numerous ways, according to information from the Rock Hill Police Department.

The woman told investigators that O’Dehn was following her to work and loitering at the business. According to police, O’Dehn was also texting and contacting her through online services.

As the investigation continued, detectives found O’Dehn had distributed private images of the victim, according to the department. The suspect distributed these images with the intent to force the victim to pay him money, while threatening to further release the images, police said.

On Oct. 19, detectives issued a warrant for sexual extortion on O’Dehn.

Officers found and arrested O’Dehn at the Bestway Inn on Nov. 1, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. He was transported to the Rock Hill Jail, where is awaiting his bond hearing on Thursday.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

