PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day: Freezing temperatures start the day ahead of weekend warmup

Temperatures on Thursday morning will dip below freezing in Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another First Alert Weather Day is in place for Thursday due to freezing temperatures, but it will be dropped as the day warms up.

Thursday will start with temperatures around 30 degrees in Charlotte, which has triggered a Freeze Warning. That is set to expire at 10 a.m. During the afternoon, highs will warm up into the 50s.

On Friday, temperatures will start to rebound, with highs in the 60s. Things will warm up nicely for this weekend, with highs in the 70s.

Any rain chances look to stay out of the forecast until next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
The band practiced Tuesday ahead of their trip on Wednesday.
Fort Mill HS Marching Band embarking on the ‘trip of a lifetime’
Camron Robinson, 22, was identified as the person killed.
CMPD: 22-year-old shot, killed inside southeast Charlotte home
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are currently working to identify...
Crime Stoppers: Woman says she was brutally beaten after Charlotte home break-in
Bear spotted in Blue Ridge Parkway
Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Freeze Warning in place for the Thursday morning commute
First Alert Weather Day: Widespread freeze likely Thursday morning
Check out the stunning fall colors!
Beautiful fall foliage seen in Asheville
By Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will be back in the upper 50s.
First Alert Weather Day: Widespread freeze likely Thursday morning
WBTV News at Noon
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday as hard freeze sets in for morning