First Alert Weather Day: Freezing temperatures start the day ahead of weekend warmup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another First Alert Weather Day is in place for Thursday due to freezing temperatures, but it will be dropped as the day warms up.

Thursday will start with temperatures around 30 degrees in Charlotte, which has triggered a Freeze Warning. That is set to expire at 10 a.m. During the afternoon, highs will warm up into the 50s.

On Friday, temperatures will start to rebound, with highs in the 60s. Things will warm up nicely for this weekend, with highs in the 70s.

Any rain chances look to stay out of the forecast until next week.

