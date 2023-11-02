Fire damages Salisbury car repair shop

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters from several departments responded to a commercial structure fire in Salisbury on Thursday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Fire officials say the fire was reported at Integrity Auto Repair, 1035 Mooresville Road, at the intersection with Lincolnton Rd. and Sunset.

Officials with the Salisbury Fire Department say the fire occurred at the site of a new construction on a building at the business.

The fire began while workers were installing a new HVAC system in the building, according to officials. The system malfunctioned and began to smolder, starting a small fire, according to officials.

The Salisbury Fire Marshal office is investigating.

No injuries were reported.

