PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

East Charlotte shooting leaves one dead, MEDIC says

The shooting happened Wednesday night on East Independence Boulevard.
The shooting happened Wednesday night on East Independence Boulevard.
The shooting happened Wednesday night on East Independence Boulevard.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in east Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said the shooting happened near 3700 E. Independence Blvd. around 9:30 p.m.

No further information has been released.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Bear spotted in Blue Ridge Parkway
Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears
Meth, heroin arrest in Cleveland County.
Deputies seize 48+ lbs. of meth, 4+ lbs. of heroin in Cleveland County
The band practiced Tuesday ahead of their trip on Wednesday.
Fort Mill HS Marching Band embarking on the ‘trip of a lifetime’
Paul Newman Bowers, 56, was charged.
New charges in Rowan County for a convicted felon

Latest News

The Leeper-Wyatt building was built in 1903.
‘It really means a lot’: Descendant of Wyatt family grateful to see Leeper-Wyatt building preserved
Camron Robinson, 22, was identified as the person killed.
CMPD: 22-year-old shot, killed inside southeast Charlotte home
The collision happened around 8:30 a.m. on Mckee Farm Lane near South Point Road.
Police: 12-year-old collides with truck in Belmont after bike brakes fail
WBTV
Increase in deer being hit by cars
The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday on Eaglewood Avenue.
Family of man killed in Charlotte shooting talks about their son, nephew