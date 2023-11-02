East Charlotte shooting leaves one dead, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in east Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said the shooting happened near 3700 E. Independence Blvd. around 9:30 p.m.

No further information has been released.

