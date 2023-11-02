East Charlotte shooting leaves one dead, MEDIC says
The shooting happened Wednesday night on East Independence Boulevard.
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in east Charlotte, according to MEDIC.
MEDIC said the shooting happened near 3700 E. Independence Blvd. around 9:30 p.m.
No further information has been released.
