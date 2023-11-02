PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies searching for armed teen who ran from traffic stop

Ethan Ghent is the suspect deputies say they are trying to locate.
Ethan Ghent is the suspect deputies say they are trying to locate.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several law enforcement agencies, led by the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, are searching for a teen they say is armed and who ran from a traffic stop on Wednesday night.

Deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle at approximately 9:30 p.m. when the driver, now identified as Ethan Ghent, reportedly jumped from the car and ran away. Ghent was carrying a gun, according to deputies.

The traffic stop happened near Gin Rd. and George Brown Rd. in eastern Rowan Co.

Deputies from Rowan and Stanly County, as well as the North Carolina State Highway Patrol searched the area using manpower, drones, and a helicopter.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ethan Ghent is asked to call 911 or contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

Ethan Ghent has had several brushes with the law in recent years. In March, he was charged after deputies say he led them on a high speed chase on a motorcycle.

In that incident, a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling north on Interstate 85, speeding at more than 90 miles per hour. As the deputy activated his blue lights and siren, the rider, later identified as Ghent, exited onto East Innes Street and sped away.

A short chase took place down Bendix Drive and back into the Food Lion parking lot on Faith Road. Deputies say that in the parking lot, the speed reached 80 mph until Ghent lost control and crashed in front of Food Lion.

Deputies say that as Ghent hit the ground, he immediately got up and began running on foot from the deputy toward the rear of the store. The deputy chased him, and once he caught up with him, Ghent began fighting and resisting arrest. After a brief struggle, deputies were able to get handcuffs on Ghent.

During the investigation, deputies contacted the motorcycle owner, who at the time was unaware that his motorcycle had been stolen during the night.

In February, Ghent was arrested and charged with felony motor-vehicle larceny. At the time of this arrest on Tuesday, Ethan Ghent was out on a bond with pending charges for larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction of justice, and Injury to real property stemming from an incident on February 2023.

