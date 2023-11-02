Deputies: One in custody after York County chase ends in fiery crash

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - A person is in custody after a York County chase ended with a fiery wreck Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. along Old Pickney Road at Chester Highway.

Deputies say the person driving the vehicle crashed into a power pole, which caught the car on fire. After, authorities advised that the person was taken into custody.

Traffic delays were expected in the area.

