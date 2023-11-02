Deadly crash closes part of I-40 West in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 40 in Burke County is expected to remain closed for several hours Thursday afternoon due to a deadly crash.

The crash happened late Thursday morning on I-40 westbound at exit 118, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers confirmed it was a fatal collision.

No other information about what led up to the crash was immediately available.

Information from the N.C. Department of Transportation states that portion of I-40 near Old NC Highway 10 is expected to remain closed until 3 p.m. Thursday.

