Deadly crash closes part of I-40 West in Burke County
No other information about what led up to the crash was immediately available.
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 40 in Burke County is expected to remain closed for several hours Thursday afternoon due to a deadly crash.
The crash happened late Thursday morning on I-40 westbound at exit 118, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers confirmed it was a fatal collision.
Information from the N.C. Department of Transportation states that portion of I-40 near Old NC Highway 10 is expected to remain closed until 3 p.m. Thursday.
