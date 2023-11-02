PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deadly crash closes part of I-40 West in Burke County

No other information about what led up to the crash was immediately available.
The crash happened shortly before 12 p.m. in Burke County.
The crash happened shortly before 12 p.m. in Burke County.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 40 in Burke County is expected to remain closed for several hours Thursday afternoon due to a deadly crash.

The crash happened late Thursday morning on I-40 westbound at exit 118, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers confirmed it was a fatal collision.

Information from the N.C. Department of Transportation states that portion of I-40 near Old NC Highway 10 is expected to remain closed until 3 p.m. Thursday.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

