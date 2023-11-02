Deadline to apply for HOMES Program property tax assistance extended

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a recent property revaluation, many homeowners in Mecklenburg County saw their property tax bill go up.

For some, especially those who live on a fixed income, that bill can be a burden. One program, though, is helping to ease that struggle.

The HOMES Program can give approved participants up to $660 to help with property taxes, and because not enough people know about it, this year’s deadline has been extended.

County commissioners gave more funding to the program to help more people, with a goal of aiding 40,000 homeowners. So far, only about 7,500 people applied and about 4,000 have been approved.

Due to the low sign-up count, leaders have extended the deadline to apply to Dec. 15.

To qualify for the program, the house in question must in Mecklenburg County. The homeowner must have lived in the house for at least three consecutive years. There are also income requirements.

Applications can be mailed in or filled out in person at the Department of Community Resources on Freedom Drive.

For more information on the program, click here.

