PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

DA: ‘Incorrect information’ led to listing of reduced bond for mother of missing Madalina Cojocari

Diana Cojocari and her husband were arrested in December 2022 for failing to report her disappearance.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A $250,000 bond for the mother of missing Madalina Cojocari has been reinstated after an error with online records.

Diana Cojocari has been in jail since December 2022. She and her husband, Christopher Palmiter, are charged with failing to report the now 12-year old girl missing almost a year ago.

Online court records showed that a judge lowered Diana’s bond from $250,000 to $100,000 on Oct. 24.

On Thursday, that bond was again listed as $250,000.

“It was brought to our attention there was incorrect information in the system,” Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said. “When we raised an inquiry with the clerk’s office, within a matter of hours the displayed information was corrected to reflect the unchanged status of this inmate’s bond conditions.”

Madalina was last seen by the public as she was getting off a school bus in Cornelius just days before Thanksgiving last year. She was not reported missing until weeks later.

Palmiter, the girl’s stepfather, made bond and was released in August.

The couple was expected to appear in court next week, but it appears that court appearance has been postponed.

Related: Warrants reveal Madalina Cojocari’s mother floated ‘theory’ she was given away for money

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are currently working to identify...
Crime Stoppers: Woman says she was brutally beaten after Charlotte home break-in
The crash happened late Thursday morning on I-40 westbound at Exit 118.
Husband, wife killed after crash on I-40 West in Burke County, troopers say
The band practiced Tuesday ahead of their trip on Wednesday.
Fort Mill HS Marching Band embarking on the ‘trip of a lifetime’
Cedar Fair, the parent company of Carowinds, is merging with Six Flags to create an amusement...
Carowinds parent company, Six Flags merging, will headquarter in Charlotte

Latest News

Officials say the bust was found by maintenance staff Saturday morning.
Photos: Pipe burst at Fort Mill school causes major damage
Witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Cincinnati Police at 513*-352-2514.
Deputies: One in custody after York County chase ends in fiery crash
Featuring Crystal Emerick & Nia Harden
Tee It Up for Brave Step
The collision happened Thursday morning.
CMS: Mint Hill officer struck while directing traffic at school
The fire was reported at Integrity Auto Repair.
Fire damages Salisbury car repair shop