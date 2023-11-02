PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cooking a simple meal for Men Make Dinner Day

Jeff Tonidandel joins QC Life to give a recipe for the dads making tonight’s meal
Jeff Tonidandel makes a skirt steak for QC Life
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Today is Men Make Dinner Day!

For the dads and husbands who don’t make dinner, or for the ones who do, Jeff Tonidandel, owner of the Tonidandel-Brown Restaurant Group joined QC Life to give a simple way to make skirt steak with gremolata.

Jeff also gave some information for Supperland. Holidays are a great time to visit with big groups for their family-style dinner either at our brunch buffet on Saturday and Sunday; or for dinner.

