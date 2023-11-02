CMS: Mint Hill officer struck while directing traffic at school

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A Mint Hill Police officer was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic outside of a school Thursday morning, district officials said.

The officer was directing traffic at Mint Hill Elementary School at the time of the collision, according to information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Mint Hill Elementary is located off of Idlewild Road in Matthews.

The extent of the officer’s injuries was not immediately known.

WBTV is reaching out to authorities for further information.

