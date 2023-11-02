PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMS: Mint Hill officer struck while directing traffic at school

The extent of the officer’s injuries was not immediately known.
The collision happened Thursday morning.
The collision happened Thursday morning.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A Mint Hill Police officer was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic outside of a school Thursday morning, district officials said.

The officer was directing traffic at Mint Hill Elementary School at the time of the collision, according to information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Mint Hill Elementary is located off of Idlewild Road in Matthews.

The extent of the officer’s injuries was not immediately known.

WBTV is reaching out to authorities for further information.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
The band practiced Tuesday ahead of their trip on Wednesday.
Fort Mill HS Marching Band embarking on the ‘trip of a lifetime’
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are currently working to identify...
Crime Stoppers: Woman says she was brutally beaten after Charlotte home break-in
Camron Robinson, 22, was identified as the person killed.
CMPD: 22-year-old shot, killed inside southeast Charlotte home
Justin Gray Morgan faces new charges.
Man charged for allegedly swinging baseball bat at strangers in Rowan Co.

Latest News

Cedar Fair, the parent company of Carowinds, is merging with Six Flags to create an amusement...
Carowinds parent company, Six Flags merging, will headquarter Charlotte
Ethan Ghent is the suspect deputies say they are trying to locate.
Deputies searching for armed teen who ran from traffic stop
Gilead Road will be closed near Bud Henderson Road on Thursday as crews work to remove a tree.
Busy Huntersville road to be closed for hours as crews remove ‘dangerous tree’
The "Going Teal" initiative was started by the Alzheimer's Foundation of America to raise...
Charlotte buildings ‘Going Teal’ as part of Alzheimer’s awareness initiative