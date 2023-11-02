Charlotte buildings ‘Going Teal’ as part of Alzheimer’s awareness initiative

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday, some major landmarks in Charlotte and across the country will light up teal for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

While many people might associate purple with Alzheimer’s awareness, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) said it uses teal because of its calming effect.

The “Going Teal” initiative aims to show support to the millions of people this disease affects every year while also educating the community.

The lit-up Charlotte landmarks are joining a worldwide initiative, with about 1,000 locations planning to light up teal.

In North Carolina, 180,000 people are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number that is expected to continue growing over the next two years. In fact, the AFA said the number of people with Alzheimer’s is projected to double by 2060.

Going Teal allows the foundation to spotlight the disease as it impacts more Americans every year.

AFA said there are ways people can become proactive about their own brain health to help reduce the likeliness of them or a loved one developing Alzheimer’s.

“Lifestyle choices really play a role in it,” Chris Schneider of the AFA said. “If you adopt a healthy lifestyle and change your diet, if you’re eating healthy, exercising, limit alcohol intake, quit smoking, stay socially and physically active...all of these have a positive impact affect on your brain health and can reduce your risks of developing dementia.”

Alzheimer’s can also take a toll on caregivers, which is why the Alzheimer’s Association steps in to give them tools, classes and support groups to help navigate the disease.

