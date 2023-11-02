Busy Huntersville road to be closed for hours as crews remove ‘dangerous tree’
The work will begin Thursday morning on Gilead Road near Bud Henderson Road.
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Planned emergency road work will shut down a busy Huntersville road on Thursday.
Crews will remove a “dangerous” tree along Gilead Road near Bud Henderson Road, the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.
The work will begin at 8 a.m., and may keep the road closed until 3 p.m. on Thursday.
NCDOT offered the following detour for drivers traveling west on Gilead Road:
- Take a left onto McCoy Road
- Take a right on Mcliwaine Road followed by a right on Beatties Ford Road
- The detour ends with a right onto Bud Henderson Road
A detour for drivers traveling east on Gilead Road is as follows:
- Take a right onto Bud Henderson Road
- Take a left onto Beatties Ford Road followed by a left onto Mcllwaine Road
- The detour ends by taking a left onto McCoy Road.
NCDOT expects the work to have a significant impact on traffic. Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.
