Busy Huntersville road to be closed for hours as crews remove ‘dangerous tree’

The work will begin Thursday morning on Gilead Road near Bud Henderson Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Planned emergency road work will shut down a busy Huntersville road on Thursday.

Crews will remove a “dangerous” tree along Gilead Road near Bud Henderson Road, the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

The work will begin at 8 a.m., and may keep the road closed until 3 p.m. on Thursday.

NCDOT offered the following detour for drivers traveling west on Gilead Road:

  • Take a left onto McCoy Road
  • Take a right on Mcliwaine Road followed by a right on Beatties Ford Road
  • The detour ends with a right onto Bud Henderson Road

A detour for drivers traveling east on Gilead Road is as follows:

  • Take a right onto Bud Henderson Road
  • Take a left onto Beatties Ford Road followed by a left onto Mcllwaine Road
  • The detour ends by taking a left onto McCoy Road.

NCDOT expects the work to have a significant impact on traffic. Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

