PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Vans belonging to Charlotte nonprofit vandalized, tools stolen

Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte provides home repairs and accessibility modifications at no cost.
Vehicles belonging to Rebuilding Together Greater Charlotte were recently broken into and damaged.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local nonprofit is currently unable to serve the community after its vans were vandalized and had tools stolen out of them.

The organization, Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte (RTGC), provides no-cost home repairs and accessibility modifications for low-income homeowners in the area.

Following the vandalism and theft, the nonprofit has had to pause its services. To help it return to helping the community, RTGC is looking to raise $5,000 to cover the cost of repairing van windows, replacing stolen tools and to create a secure facility for the vans.

“These vans are the lifeline of RTGC’s mission to repair homes, revitalize communities, and rebuild lives, as our construction team uses them to provide critical home repairs and accessibility modifications for neighbors in need,” RTGC said on its website. “With fundraising support to quickly restore our fleet, RTCG will be able to quickly return to the community.”

The organization said a similar incident happened in 2022 when it had a trailer full of items stolen.

Security footage from the recent vandalism showed a dark-colored sedan going in and out of the facility, early in the morning on Oct. 29.

Pictures provided by RTGC showed the vans with busted windows and a trailer with what appeared to be a broken lock.

For more information and to donate to help get RTGC back in service, click here.

Related: Stolen racing chairs belonging to Charlotte nonprofit found behind abandoned house

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Bear spotted in Blue Ridge Parkway
Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears
Meth, heroin arrest in Cleveland County.
Deputies seize 48+ lbs. of meth, 4+ lbs. of heroin in Cleveland County
Paul Newman Bowers, 56, was charged.
New charges in Rowan County for a convicted felon
Samari Wright was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in connection with an attempted rape...
CMPD: Man armed with hatchet attempted to rape Amazon delivery driver

Latest News

Vehicles belonging to Rebuilding Together Greater Charlotte were recently broken into and...
Vans belonging to Charlotte nonprofit vandalized, tools stolen
A man was shot and killed inside a home on Eaglewood Avenue late Tuesday night.
CMPD: Man shot, killed inside southeast Charlotte home, no arrests made
A man was shot and killed inside a home on Eaglewood Avenue late Tuesday night.
CMPD: Man shot, killed inside southeast Charlotte home, no arrests made
Police said it happened on Lancaster Avenue near Branch Street around 8 p.m.
Police: 2 children hit by car while trick-or-treating in Monroe