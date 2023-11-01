Vans belonging to Charlotte nonprofit vandalized, tools stolen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local nonprofit is currently unable to serve the community after its vans were vandalized and had tools stolen out of them.

The organization, Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte (RTGC), provides no-cost home repairs and accessibility modifications for low-income homeowners in the area.

Following the vandalism and theft, the nonprofit has had to pause its services. To help it return to helping the community, RTGC is looking to raise $5,000 to cover the cost of repairing van windows, replacing stolen tools and to create a secure facility for the vans.

“These vans are the lifeline of RTGC’s mission to repair homes, revitalize communities, and rebuild lives, as our construction team uses them to provide critical home repairs and accessibility modifications for neighbors in need,” RTGC said on its website. “With fundraising support to quickly restore our fleet, RTCG will be able to quickly return to the community.”

The organization said a similar incident happened in 2022 when it had a trailer full of items stolen.

Security footage from the recent vandalism showed a dark-colored sedan going in and out of the facility, early in the morning on Oct. 29.

Pictures provided by RTGC showed the vans with busted windows and a trailer with what appeared to be a broken lock.

For more information and to donate to help get RTGC back in service, click here.

