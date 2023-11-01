PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) announces conservation of 93 acres of agricultural land in Rowan County

A 93-acre tract of land off Highway 150 in the Cleveland area of Rowan County provides a stark...
A 93-acre tract of land off Highway 150 in the Cleveland area of Rowan County provides a stark contrast between two ways of life: agriculture and new home construction.(Three Rivers Land Trust)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 93-acre tract of land off Highway 150 in the Cleveland area of Rowan County provides a stark contrast between two ways of life: agriculture and new home construction. The existing soybean field provides a picturesque backdrop to a new housing subdivision that is immediately adjacent.

This dichotomy of uses is another example of the impact of growth NC is experiencing as the nation’s 9th fastest-growing state.

Fortunately, according to the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust, the owners of this tract decided to maintain their rural lands and keep farming alive by electing to place their land in a conservation easement.

The property was placed under a permanent conservation easement in a partnership between Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) and the family. This tool allows for the family to continue to own and lease the land for farming, while simultaneously prohibiting it from being developed.

“NC agriculture and farmers rely on the ability to lease land for farming” states Travis Morehead, Executive Director of Three Rivers Land Trust. “Very few farmers own all of the land they farm, making farm leases essential in keeping NC agriculture and farmers in business.”

“Saving family farms is a core tenant of TRLT and exemplifies who we are as an organization,” stated Crystal Cockman, Associate Director of Three Rivers Land Trust. “We have a deep appreciation for our local farmers and an understanding of the development pressure NC agricultural lands are facing. This conservation easement ensures that this scenic piece of Rowan County will remain a local example of North Carolina’s strong agricultural industry.”

This family’s dedication to conserving this property underscores the importance of community and conservation working hand in hand to protect the natural beauty and important agricultural lands that define our region, according to TRLT.

The family protected this land in honor of their ancestors, Edgar Lipe Baker and Marie Krider Baker, who left this property to their care and stewardship.

To learn more about how to conserve your lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in their conservation mission, please contact Emily Callicutt, Senior Land Protection Specialist at Three Rivers Land Trust by calling 704-647-0302 or by email at emily@trlt.org

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Bear spotted in Blue Ridge Parkway
Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway closes following visitors’ interactions with bears
Meth, heroin arrest in Cleveland County.
Deputies seize 48+ lbs. of meth, 4+ lbs. of heroin in Cleveland County
Paul Newman Bowers, 56, was charged.
New charges in Rowan County for a convicted felon
The band practiced Tuesday ahead of their trip on Wednesday.
Fort Mill HS Marching Band about to head on the ‘trip of a lifetime’

Latest News

Mellado bought his lucky Carolina Panthers ticket from QuikTrip on Concord Parkway North in...
Concord man secures $200K from scratch-off
According to the Rowan EDC, this project promises to deliver not one, but two cutting-edge spec...
Rowan EDC touts business growth in East Spencer
Rosalind RIvers bought her lucky $2 voucher from Food Mart on The Plaza.
Charlotte woman takes home $1M Powerball prize
The parking rates will increase in November.
Drive-up parking rates at CLT Airport to increase starting in November