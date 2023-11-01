PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Southeast Charlotte shooting leaves man dead, police say

The shooting happened late Tuesday night on Eaglewood Avenue.
The shooting happened late Tuesday night on Eaglewood Avenue.
The shooting happened late Tuesday night on Eaglewood Avenue.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Charlotte late Tuesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to police, the shooting happened on Eaglewood Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Meth, heroin arrest in Cleveland County.
Deputies seize 48+ lbs. of meth, 4+ lbs. of heroin in Cleveland County
First responders were called to Brookshire Boulevard before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Police identify child hit, killed walking across Brookshire Blvd. in Charlotte
Samari Wright was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in connection with an attempted rape...
CMPD: Man armed with hatchet attempted to rape Amazon delivery driver
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Police said it happened on Lancaster Avenue near Branch Street around 8 p.m.
Police: 2 children hit by car while trick-or-treating in Monroe
FILE - A photo of North Carolina Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry is displayed on an elevator...
North Carolina’s top elevator official says he’ll no longer include his portrait in every lift
The band practiced Tuesday ahead of their trip on Wednesday.
Fort Mill HS Marching Band about to head on the ‘trip of a lifetime’
The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school