Southeast Charlotte shooting leaves man dead, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Charlotte late Tuesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to police, the shooting happened on Eaglewood Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released.

