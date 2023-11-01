PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Salisbury officer honored for rescuing driver after fiery crash

Body camera video released by the Salisbury Police Department showed the officer rescuing the truck driver following the crash.
Lt. Corey Brooks pulled the driver over the passenger seat to get him out of the burning truck.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Salisbury police officer has received national recognition for pulling a truck driver from the burning cab of the vehicle following an August crash on Interstate 85.

Salisbury Police Lt. Corey Brooks was chosen by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund as its Officer of the Month for August.

“Lt. Brooks’s remarkable act of heroism in rescuing a non-responsive truck driver from a burning tractor-trailer on the interstate highway has earned him this well-deserved recognition,” a news release stated.

Body camera video released by the Salisbury Police Department showed the officer rescuing the truck driver following the crash on I-85′s northbound lanes under the Jake Alexander Boulevard bridge.

According to troopers, the truck hit the concrete barrier and the cab of the truck caught on fire. Brooks, who happened to be driving behind the tractor-trailer, was able to get the driver out and save his life.

“Lieutenant Corey Brooks’s selfless actions exemplify the highest standards of law enforcement and service to the community,” Bill Alexander, chief executive officer of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, said. “His courage and quick thinking in the face of danger are nothing short of heroic, and we are honored to recognize him as our Officer of the Month for August 2023.”

