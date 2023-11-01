Rowan County couple to appear in court in disturbing animal cruelty case

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The couple at the center of a disturbing animal cruelty case in Salisbury will face a judge on Wednesday morning.

The couple was initially charged with 45 felony counts of cruelty to animals and three counts of child abuse after a person found a dog in poor condition, launching an investigation.

The suspects in the case, Madyson Clontz and Justin Smith, turned themselves in on Monday morning, but now face a new felony charge of killing an animal by starvation. A new autopsy showed a dog found dead at their home died from starvation.

The latest charge comes after 45 animals were seized from their property on Morlan Park Road after they were found to be living in extremely poor conditions. The animals included dogs, cats, goats, pigs, ducks and more.

Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the basis for the child abuse charges was the poor living conditions inside the residence, adding that three children were living there.

Emily Ford was one of the people disturbed by what she saw and called in a complaint.

“These dogs were clearly emaciated, they were suffering, they were skeletal, they looked like skeletons with fur coats on,” she said.

Officials said the animals are being nursed back to health and have a good chance at survival. Some of the animals have already been adopted.

Clontz and Smith are both set to appear in court on Wednesday.

