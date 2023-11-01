Power outage leaves some Salisbury neighborhoods in the dark

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A power outage has left some Salisbury neighborhoods in the dark on Wednesday morning.

The power outage was reported just before 6:00 a.m. A Duke Energy outage map showed power out from Statesville Blvd. near Highway 601 to past the Westcliffe neighborhood.

An estimated 2000 customers are affected, according to Duke Energy.

Duke Energy estimated that power would be restored by 9:00 a.m. No immediate reason was given for the power outage.

A Duke Energy crew was seen working along Statesville Blvd. just after 6:30 a.m. near the nursing home.

