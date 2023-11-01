PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Power outage leaves some Salisbury neighborhoods in the dark

Service should be back by 9:00 a.m., according to Duke Energy
Car headlights were the only lights visible on N. Milford Drive on Wednesday morning.
Car headlights were the only lights visible on N. Milford Drive on Wednesday morning.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A power outage has left some Salisbury neighborhoods in the dark on Wednesday morning.

The power outage was reported just before 6:00 a.m. A Duke Energy outage map showed power out from Statesville Blvd. near Highway 601 to past the Westcliffe neighborhood.

An estimated 2000 customers are affected, according to Duke Energy.

Duke Energy estimated that power would be restored by 9:00 a.m. No immediate reason was given for the power outage.

A Duke Energy crew was seen working along Statesville Blvd. just after 6:30 a.m. near the nursing home.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

