Police: 2 children hit by car while trick-or-treating in Monroe

Police said it happened on Lancaster Avenue near Branch Street around 8 p.m.(WAFB)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two children were hit by a car while trick-or-treating in Monroe Tuesday night, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Police said it happened on Lancaster Avenue near Branch Street around 8 p.m.

According to police, a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK.

The driver stayed on the scene, police said.

No further information has been released.

